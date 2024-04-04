Report: Director confirmed for Supergirl

As we previously reported, the filming of Superman is in full swing, and the adventure is expected to introduce us to several other DC characters as this will be the project that will truly (yes, we know it's technically already underway) kick off the new DC movie universe.

One of those who will be appearing is Supergirl, with Milly Alcock being confirmed for the role in late January. Supergirl will also get her own movie in due course, written by Ana Nogueira, and now things seem to be in motion as Deadline can now report that Craig Gillespie (Cruella, Pam & Tommy) seems to have been given the honor of directing.

Apparently, shooting will start in the fourth quarter, after Superman is fully completed, so we can probably expect a premiere in late 2025 or early 2026.