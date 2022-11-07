Report: Diablo IV to launch in April

HQ

It looks like we have an idea as to when Diablo IV will officially debut. Both the XboxEra podcast and Windows Central have stated that the game is aiming to release in April, which would fit the bill as the game was expected to arrive within the first half of 2023 originally.

It's also said that at The Game Awards in December we'll be told about the pre-order details for the game, which would likely mean that we'll also be hearing about the exact release date at or around the same time.

And if all of that wasn't enough to be excited for, it's even mentioned that while launch is expected to be in April, the game will enter Early Access from as soon as February.

As for what will come after Diablo IV arrives, the reported information even adds that Season 1 for the game will start in Q3 of 2023, meaning there will be a few months between launch and the major start of its live service additions.

When it does arrive, Diablo IV will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed by summer 2023 as was originally hoped, the game could find itself on Game Pass soon after launch.