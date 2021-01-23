Report: Diablo II remake is still coming

It's been more than three years since Activision Blizzard all but confirmed that remasters or remakes of both Diablo II and Warcraft III were in development by basically saying it outright in job listings, but we haven't gotten an official unveiling of the former yet. Still, the reveal and launch of Warcraft III: Reforged sure made it seem that our suspicions were right. Now we can be even more sure about that.

Always reliable Jason Schreier from Bloomberg has written a new report about yesterday's merging of the Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 studio Vicarious Visions into Blizzard (sorry, we don't have an English news piece about it) where he also reveals just how disappointed the publisher was with how Warcraft III: Reforged turned out. It's the latter part that is sure to interest fans of Diablo II, as his sources claim that the Diablo II remake is still coming in the form of Diablo II: Resurrected. One of the reasons why it has taken longer than you might have hoped is that the project was lead by the Reforged team until parts of the Diablo IV team, along with a group at Vicarious Visions, took over after a postmortem analysis of Reforged last fall.

Considering this report, how long it has been in development and just because it would make sense with Diablo IV getting closer to at least a beta, I would be surprised if we didn't get the official unveiling of Diablo II: Resurrected at BlizzConline next month. That's just speculation from my side though.

What kind of improvements and changes do you want to see in the Diablo II remake?