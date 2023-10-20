Report: Deadpool 3 delayed indefinitely

HQ

Now that the Hollywood strikes are still not over, it's seeming incredibly unlikely that films in production and aiming for a first-half of 2024 release date will make their planned premieres. As we reported recently about director Shawn Levy casting doubt on Deadpool 3 making its May 3, 2024 release, Deadline has now reported that the film has been delayed indefinitely.

The film that sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunited was around halfway through its production before the strikes started and stopped everything. Now, with around six months until premiere, it seems the decision has been made to delay the film to ensure it has ample time to finish production - which will no doubt also lead to various other Marvel projects either being delayed or rescheduled.

There is no word as to when Deadpool 3 could ultimately premiere, but if the strike keeps continuing, it could be as late 2024 at this rate.