Report: DC goes full mockumentary with Jimmy Olsen chasing Gorilla Grodd

HQ

Superman had barely premiered before it became clear that four characters had managed to steal the spotlight a little extra, and none of them were Superman, Lex Luthor, or Lois Lane. Instead, it was the dog Krypto, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Jimmy Olsen.

The latter is Clark Kent's journalist colleague, played in the film by Skyler Gisondo. Just a few weeks after Superman premiered, rumors began to circulate that a spinoff series starring Jimmy Olsen was in the works, and now Variety claims to have more information.

The format will apparently be that of a documentary called DC Crime, in which Olsen will report on the villain Gorilla Grodd (best known as an enemy of the Flash). Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are allegedly confirmed as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. They have extensive experience with mockumentaries, having previously created the acclaimed series American Vandal on Netflix and Players on Paramount+.

We do not yet know when this mockumentary series will premiere. The next Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow, will hit theaters in July 2027. It's possible that Olsen's own spinoff series will either help build hype for Superman's next escapade or serve as a kind of extension afterward, as Peacemaker: Season 2 did.

What do you think of this concept for a Jimmy Olsen story?