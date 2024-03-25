LIVE
      Report: Days Gone developer's next game will be live-service

      Ah, of course, another promising developer given work on a live-service title that definitely won't flop in 6-12 months.

      Bend Studio, the developer behind 2019's Days Gone, appears to be working on a live-service game. Since Days Gone released, we knew that Bend Studio was working on something, but the teases had been cryptic at best.

      Now, as per a listing for a lead project manager position on Bend's careers page, it appears that the studio is looking for someone with plenty of experience in live-service titles. Bend Studio hasn't previously worked on a live-service game, but there's a first time for everything.

      This could mean that Days Gone 2 is not in the works, and that fans will be getting something new from Bend Studio whenever it decides it's ready to reveal what it has been working on.

      Days Gone

