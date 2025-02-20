Report: Daniel Craig is out and possibly replaced by Jeremy Allen White as Sgt. Rock

Last November, we reported on another confirmed project coming to Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC movie universe named Sgt. Rock. The main character debuted in the 1950s and was a hero during World War II, but has since been used in more modern contexts alongside the likes of Batman and the Suicide Squad.

At the time, we could also tell you that the movie will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, with Daniel "007" Craig as the titular hero. But... now the plans have changed. The Hollywood Reporter says via Bluesky that Craig has decided to drop out for various reasons, but that a potential replacement may already be in place - namely Jeremy Allen White (Shameless and The Bear).

When Sgt. Rock will premiere is still unknown, but given that the lead actor is still not completely nailed down, we probably shouldn't expect to see this rugged hero on the silver screen until 2027 at the earliest.