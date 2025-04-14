Report: Cyberpunk 2077 runs and looks better on Switch 2 compared to Steam Deck

HQ

Playing a game like Cyberpunk 2077 on the go would have been unthinkable just five years ago, but since Valve launched Steam Deck in 2022, the rules have been rewritten. Today, really powerful portable gaming devices are available that let you run the most demanding titles on the go.

On June 5, it's time for Switch 2, which will be launched alongside Cyberpunk 2077, and Deck Wizard (via Wccftech) has now done a thorough examination of the game and come to a perhaps somewhat unexpected finding. They conclude that the game's Performance Mode (40 frames per second) actually both looks better than Steam Deck, and also runs better despite higher levels of detail. It does have occasional dips in frame rate, but it's not fully optimised yet, so it will be even better when you get started.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be delivered on the largest cards available for the Switch 2 at 64 gigabytes, something we previously reported on. We don't know yet if everything is included or if any downloads are required, but it's clear that anyone who has wanted to play CD Projekt's Red's hard-hitting action role-playing game will be able to do so in style from June 5.