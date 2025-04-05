Report: Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 features variable resolution and uneven performance

HQ

Over the years, the Switch has received its fair share of impressive ports—games that arguably shouldn't have been possible on the console.

Doom, The Witcher 3, and Alien: Isolation, just to name a few. Visual powerhouses scaled down to fit the little handheld. And with the power of the Switch 2, we're now seeing a whole wave of "new-old" releases—games that were simply impossible on its predecessor.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of them—a port that's now been closely analyzed by the folks at Digital Foundry, and their verdict is a mixed bag. You can forget about 120 frames per second. As of now, Cyberpunk 2077 seems rather unstable on the Switch 2, hitting 30 FPS at best, but frequently dipping to as low as 25 FPS. Resolution varies from 540p in handheld mode up to 1080p when docked.

Digital Foundry didn't spot any signs of DLSS either, but it's worth noting that CD Projekt Red is still working on performance optimization, and NVIDIA has confirmed that the Switch 2 does support the technology. So maybe DLSS will be added post-launch? Who knows.

All in all, the experience seems better on Switch 2 than it was when Cyberpunk 2077 launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4—but let's be honest, that's not saying much. Check out the full analysis below (around 1:03 in the video) and judge for yourself.

Are you planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BC8XX9pwP40