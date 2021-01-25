Report: Cyberpunk 2077 had the biggest digital launch ever

You're watching Advertisements

A recent report by SuperData has stated that Cyberpunk 2077 was the largest digital launch of all time. The title developed by CD Projekt Red reportedly sold over 10.2 million digital copies at launch of which 80% were attributed to PC sales, likely due to the issues plaguing the last-gen console versions of the game alongside the delisting from the PlayStation Store.

According to the report, Cyberpunk 2077 was not only the biggest selling PC title of December 2020, but also the third biggest selling console game (not counting Nintendo Switch) of December - first and second went to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and NBA 2K21 respectively.

Also noted in the report were several other key statistics. Fortnite had its most profitable month since August 2020 and the most active players since August 2019. The limited-time Marvel event was claimed to have drawn in 15.3 million concurrent players.

Likewise, the launch of the Cayo Perico Heist in Grand Theft Auto V catapulted the game to its highest monthly digital earnings ever, with player numbers also growing by 46% over November 2020.

Among Us also saw a stellar month with its release on the Nintendo Switch highlighting the way, check out our report on that matter here.