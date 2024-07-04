Report: Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy coming to Game Pass next month

HQ

Outside of Diablo IV, things have been a tad quiet when it comes to Activision Blizzard games on Game Pass. Yes, we're getting Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later in the year, but for now, it seems we may have some other games to look forward to.

According to Exputer leaker eXtas1s, which was then corroborated by Windows Central, it seems that Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy will be coming to Game Pass in August. The collection of remastered Crash Bandicoot titles is sure to be a nice addition for fans and perhaps those that haven't yet given the 3D platformers a go.

Also, the leaker expects Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 to arrive on Game Pass at some point soon as well, along with the Spyro Remastered Trilogy. As always, until something official comes along, though, keep that salt shaker handy.