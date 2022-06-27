Report: Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time to headline July's PlayStation Plus Essential line-up

HQ

Dealabs is at it again. The French site has once again leaked next month's PlayStation Plus offering. As has been revealed in its latest report, the PS Plus Essential (the bottom tier of Sony's revamped subscription service) offering will be a rather exciting one, as subscribers will be able to add Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4/5), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4), and Arcadegeddon (PS4/5) to their libraries.

This has of course yet to be confirmed by Sony, but considering Dealabs' stellar track record when it comes to this news, we can assume it's probably correct.

As for when the games will become available, that will be July 5, meaning you still have some time to add God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to your collection before they move on.