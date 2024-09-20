Report: Concord director steps down as studio left in limbo

HQ

Concord will go down as the biggest flop of the year, unfortunately. Sony's live-service hero-shooter just failed to attract an audience, despite reviews pointing to strong core gameplay. Now, we're hearing reports that everyone at Firewalk Studio is worried about what the future may hold.

Kotaku has spoken to several sources, which say that the game's director, Ryan Ellis, has stepped down from his role following the failure of Concord. According to the same sources, Ellis was too emotional to speak at some meetings following the flop, and won't be around to helm Concord again if it resurfaces.

There is a massive amount of uncertainty about what happens next with Concord. The game doesn't have an audience, and so Sony pulled it after two weeks of being online. Some believe it'll come back as a PS Plus exclusive so more people can try it, while others think it's simply gone for good.

More content for Concord was planned, including new maps, Freegunners, and more, but we're unsure if we'll ever get to see any of that in the future. Some Firewalk developers have apparently been told to explore other pitches for something entirely different from Concord, and there's also speculation about the studio being used to help develop another Sony first-party project.

What do you think should happen next with Concord?