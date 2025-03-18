Report: Colin Farrell is front runner to play Sgt. Rock

Late last year, we could tell you that the DC hero Sgt. Rock would be made into a movie to officially become part of the new DC movie universe. At the time, Daniel "007" Craig was set to star, but last month he dropped out without explanation.

Now Deadline writes that it seems that the new lead role may go to a DC veteran, namely Colin Farrell, who himself confirmed his interest. As you know, he recently played The Penguin in the series of the same name. However, The Penguin is part of The Batman universe (which is separate from the DCU) and he was wearing so much makeup that the risk of confusion should be considered negligible.

The character of Sergeant Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959 and he is known as a tough as nails, but fair, infantry soldier during World War II. Luca Guadagnino will direct the film with a script by Justin Kuritzkes, who has worked with Guadagnino in the past - but we don't know when the film will start shooting and, more importantly, when it will premiere.