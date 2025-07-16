Report: Clayface story premise revealed

HQ

As you probably know, a Clayface movie is in the works and is expected to premiere in about a year. Unlike the more family-friendly Superman, this will be a horror thriller for adults.

Nexus Point News reports that they have obtained information about the premise of the film (written by horror veteran Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, among others). Apparently, two different Clayface incarnations from the comics are mixed here, the character is named Matt Hagen but has Basil Karlo's backstory, to deliver a solid bad guy for the DCU. They write:

"...Hagen is a handsome, up-and-coming actor who is attacked and disfigured. Originally from Gotham, he moves to Hollywood to escape his troubled past and begin a career as an actor. With his disfigurement, his career and outlet as an actor is ruined and is eventually transformed into a shapeshifting monster."

Apparently, Hagen will fall in love with Dr. Caitlin Bates, a character created for this film and therefore not one we have seen in the comics before. She apparently wants to help Clayface, but her husband doesn't appreciate how close the two are getting. The report continues:

"Bates is the CEO of a biotech startup seeking to create cutting edge medicine and medical technology. Bates sees Hagen as a way to grow her company and cure his condition. Throughout the process she falls in love with him while her fiancé John grows suspicious of their relationship. John is a detective and committed to Caitlin and his job. The antagonist of the film is set to be a crime boss, who, like Caitlin and John, is another original character."

It sounds like Caitlin's help is what ultimately causes things to go really badly for Matt Hagen, who is probably transformed into Clayface. The film is described as body horror, and DC film boss James Gunn has previously said:

"[It's] pure f***ing horror, like, totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross."

What do you think of this premise for a DC horror film?