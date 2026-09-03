Report claims water companies dumped 43,000 hours worth of sewage into UK waters in July and August

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A rather harrowing report has made its arrival from the Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) organisation, with it claiming throughout July and August alone, as much as 43,000 hours worth of sewage dumping occurred in UK waters by water companies, with as much as 2,000 equivalent hours being poured into bathing waters.

The report notes a particularly large amount of dumping occurred during the recent Bank Holiday weekend, when the equivalent of 34 days of sewage was dumped into bathing waters in a three-day span.

It should be known that water companies are allowed to spill sewage into rivers and seas via storm overflows during periods of heavy rainfall, but the rate is supposed to be within reason. This clearly hasn't happened, as according to Sky News, as many as 290 sewage alerts were issued through the SAS' Safer Seas and Rivers Service app throughout the summer, with 85% of these occurring in bathing waters meant to have good or excellent water quality by the Environment Agency.

On top of this are reports of hundreds of sickness reports from people who have gone swimming in the UK's rivers, lakes, and seas throughout the summer, with many developing infections and even infrequently requiring hospitalisation.

Water UK has since issued a comment on this report, explaining "87% of bathing waters achieved a 'good' or 'excellent' rating. This is a stark contrast to the 1990s when less than a third of bathing waters would have met today's standards."

The spokesperson went on to add: "No sewage spill is ever acceptable, and we are working to end them as fast as we physically can. That's why we are tripling investment to halve spills from storm overflows by 2030 and upgrade the capacity of 1,700 wastewater treatment works."