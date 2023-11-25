Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report claims 83% of mobile games will fail three years after launch

It also notes that 46% of them are cancelled during development.

A new report has revealed some pretty shocking statistics on mobile games. It notes that 83% of mobile games will fail three years after launch and 46% of them are canceled during development.

The report, which is based on interviews with 500 game developers from the UK and US, was conducted by Atomik Research for SuperScale's Good Games Don't Die and shared with GamesIndustry.biz.

Another interesting detail is that the majority of mobile titles peak in revenue in their first 12 months. This is as high as 76% for mobile games in their first year and falls as low as 4% for games within their second year.

