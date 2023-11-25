Report claims 83% of mobile games will fail three years after launch

HQ

A new report has revealed some pretty shocking statistics on mobile games. It notes that 83% of mobile games will fail three years after launch and 46% of them are canceled during development.

The report, which is based on interviews with 500 game developers from the UK and US, was conducted by Atomik Research for SuperScale's Good Games Don't Die and shared with GamesIndustry.biz.

Another interesting detail is that the majority of mobile titles peak in revenue in their first 12 months. This is as high as 76% for mobile games in their first year and falls as low as 4% for games within their second year.