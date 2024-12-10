Report: Chris Evans returns to MCU in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America, could be returning to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday. Details of his role have yet to be revealed, leading to speculation as to whether he will once again don the tights of Steve Rogers or perhaps take on a different character altogether.

Avengers: Endgame famously marked the last time Evans played Captain America, bringing his character to an emotional conclusion. So his return raises questions about how his character will be integrated into the current MCU timeline and what implications it may have for future films.

Fans are also speculating about the possibility that Evans could play an alternate version of Captain America, such as Captain Hydra, or a completely different character within the multiverse concept that the MCU has been exploring lately.

Marvel Studios has yet to comment on these speculations, which of course raises the stakes for Doomsday, which looks to be an increasingly interesting movie the more we hear about it. Let's hope it can live up to expectations.

Which character do you think Evans will play, and are you looking forward to Doomsday?