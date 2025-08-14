Report: Capcom working on Resident Evil - Code: Veronica and Resident Evil Zero remakes

Resident Evil has been on a hot streak for a long time now. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brought the franchise back and since then it has delivered banger after banger. Resident Evil 9 looks to be a solid continuation of the story so far, and yet some fans are equally hyped for fresh looks at old games as well as entirely new ones.

Reliable leaker AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem has been previously credited with sharing accurate information about the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma 2 reveal, and most recently details of Resident Evil 9.

In a post on Twitter/X, they revealed that the next games getting remakes will be Resident Evil - Code: Veronica and Resident Evil Zero. They're expected in 2027 and 2028, although Dusk Golem doesn't know which game is coming first.

The few fans of Resident Evil 5 out there might be sad to hear their game isn't getting a remake next, but the earlier titles of Resident Evil - Code: Veronica and Resident Evil Zero should allow older and newer fans to experience refreshing takes on some RE classics.