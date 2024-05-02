Report: Call of Duty x Fallout crossover could be coming in Season 4

HQ

Call of Duty is absolutely packed with crossovers right now. From Godzilla to Space Marines to Nicki Minaj, the amount of recognisable characters and people that can corner camp with a shotgun is quite impressive, but data miners believe there are even more crossovers planned.

In a new post from CODWarfareForum, we can spot a screenshot of files that refer to a potential Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow crossover. Nothing official has been confirmed regarding these crossovers, but it is possible that we'll hear something ahead of Season 4's launch.

Also, we're meant to hear more on the next Call of Duty some time this month, so keep your eyes peeled for everything CoD-related.