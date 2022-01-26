Report: Call of Duty to be released on PlayStation until 2024

Last week, Phil Spencer published a vague message on Twitter that made it sound like Call of Duty games will continue to be released on PlayStation consoles for a while longer despite Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, and now we might know for how long.

Always reliable Jason Schreier at Bloomberg has been told that Activision is planning to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II this fall and both Treyarch's Call of Duty and a new Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation next year, which means the franchise will continue on Sony's consoles until at least 2024. This is, according to my sources, because Activision and Sony renewed their deal last year, so we'll see what happens when that ends. At least there's no need to worry about not getting a Call of Duty on PlayStation for a couple of years.