Report: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal set for June

Following the recent reveal of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II logo, we knew it wasn't going to be long before Activision and Infinity Ward began to show off this year's Call of Duty title. With release set for later this year, a new report has come out by the generally reliable insider Tom Henderson (via Exputer) that states we'll get the official reveal of the game next month.

To be exact, it seems like the reveal is set for early June, around the 2nd. The report suggests that we'll get a trailer, framed around the campaign then, and then the following week, most likely at the Summer Game Fest show, we'll get a deeper dive into the campaign.

It should be noted that as this has yet to be confirmed, we should take this report with a bit of caution, as other insiders have also suggested that the reveal could be taking place on May 30 instead. Either way, expect to hear more about the game pretty soon.

As for the multiplayer, Henderson's report notes that this will likely be arriving in August. There's no mention as to whether a Call of Duty: Warzone event will be attached to this, as has been the case with former titles.