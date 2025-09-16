Report: Call of Duty League will return to the UK in 2026

HQ

When it was launched, there were grand ambitions for the Call of Duty League, ambitions that were somewhat resemblances of the Overwatch League. There was an idea to make a global league with teams situated all around the world and each hosting one another, ultimately developing a true global league format unlike anything else. However, the CDL never expanded enough to make this happen, and the OWL eventually collapsed, a development that saw the CDL remain comfortable in its smaller North American-sized landscape.

However, as of recently the CDL has been branching out more again. There have been events happening outside of the United States and the Las Vegas Falcons have even relocated to Saudi Arabia, and now building on this, a report has done the rounds that suggests the 2026 season will see more action happening away from the US.

Dexerto notes that there are plans for a CDL event to happen in the UK in 2026. No official information has been shared on this front, but it is expected that the event will align with the DreamHack event expected for March 2026, meaning we should expect something happening around March 26-29. It's also said to be the second Major of the season that is taking to the UK, all before the fourth happens in Paris later in the year.

It's thought that the venue will therefore be the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), meaning it will be happening in Birmingham too and not London.

Do you think it's time for the CDL to branch out more often?