Report: Call of Duty could have a Halo collab earlier this year

Call of Duty and Halo. It's hard to find two more iconic shooter franchises in gaming, and a collaboration between them would be seen as a generational win for fans of either series. Apparently, one such collaboration was in the works.

At least, that's according to Call of Duty leaker Ghost of Hope, who in a post on X/Twitter stated how there could have been a collaboration released earlier in the year but for some unknown reason it was scrapped.

Call of Duty has collaborated with a lot of IP, celebrities and more. From Dune to WWE, you can find a lot of collaborations in the game, but it seems that Halo will remain missing on that list for a while longer.

Would you want Master Chief to appear in CoD?