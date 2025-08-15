Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch in mid-November

HQ

We're expecting Activision and Treyarch to put a firm date on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's launch at Gamescom Opening Night Live next week, when the title will be present and will be shown off in greater detail. However, not much manages to stay secret in the games industry these days, and to this end a report has done the rounds talking about the launch of the shooter and also what platforms it will arrive on.

As per the typically reliable Dealabs, it's mentioned that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will debut on November 14 and as for the platforms we should only expect the usual offenders. This includes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Despite frequent comments and pledges to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles as part of the mega $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, we shouldn't expect Black Ops 7 to launch on the Switch 2 - although this doesn't rule out an eventual port...

In terms of price points, the report notes that the game will target €79.99 for a physical edition (with a disc!). There's no direct mention if, like some Nintendo Switch 2 games, the physical editions are set to be more expensive than the all-digital alternatives.

Lastly, it's noted that pre-orders for the game will kick off shortly after the announcement at ONL on August 19, with it also, as has been known, launches on Game Pass on day one.