Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault edition leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may have only just been officially unveiled, but ahead of the game's proper reveal in June, leakers are scrambling to show off as much as they can early. The Twitter/X user known as bob. has been eager to display some screenshots which appear to show the Vault edition of the game.

Giving players some upgrades from the standard edition, we see that you'll be able to get access to extra weapon and character skins if you decide to go whole hog and purchase the Vault edition. The screenshots also show the return of GobbleGums, consumable items that appeared in Black Ops 3 and 4.

We've not got long now until we see whether this report is true or not, as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal event will take place after the Xbox Games Showcase on the 9th of June.