Report: Bungie's uncertainty about The Last of Us multiplayer was a factor in its delay

The PlayStation Showcase last week was lacking some serious heavy hitters from Sony's biggest first-party developers, like Naughty Dog and Santa Monica Studio. The former at least issued a statement about why it had no presence at the event, despite many rumours and reports suggesting that it has multiple titles in its pipeline, including The Last of Us multiplayer.

While Naughty Dog added that it needed to take extra time before showing off this game, a new report from Bloomberg has suggested that one of the reasons for delaying and not showing off this multiplayer project is down to Bungie, the developer Destiny.

Following Bungie being acquired by Sony last year, the developer has been tasked with reviewing the live-service projects that Sony's developers have been working on, and according to this latest report, Bungie "raised questions about the The Last of Us multiplayer project's ability to keep players engaged for a long period of time, which led to the reassessment."

The report from Bloomberg also adds that The Last of Us multiplayer game is currently reevaluating its direction, which begs the question as to how long it will be before we see the game in any meaningful sense.

Either way, would you have liked to see Naughty Dog's original vision, or do you think it was a good idea that the live-service veterans at Bungie aired their concerns?