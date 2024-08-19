Report: Bully rated for PS5, Xbox Series X/S

HQ

While it's likely that Rockstar will continue to focus on its major money-makers for the foreseeable future, that means that plenty of great games will be left without any love, one of which is Bully. The game that saw you become the terror of a prep school was a blast, but we're not sure we'll see it get a proper return.

However, a recent rating for the game in Taiwan (as spotted by Gematsu) has caused some online speculation about the future of Bully. The game is rated for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, all platforms which Bully hasn't seen a proper release on.

It's worth noting this is probably a false alarm, as the game is set to arrive on the GTA+ membership service tomorrow, the 20th of August. It's likely that because the service is accessible on the above platforms, that the game has been rated for them ahead of that launch. But, Bully fans can always dream.

Would you want to see another Bully game or a remaster?