Report: Blue Beetle is "likely" to be a part of DC Universe

We're only two months away from the premiere of Blue Beetle, one of the DC projects created before James Gunn and Peter Safran were given the responsibility to reboot the DC Universe. They have from the very beginning made it clear that some DC actors will return while others won't, and a new report says Blue Beetle might be one of the former.

The titular character is played by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), and according to The Hollywood Reporter it is "likely" that he will return in the new DC Universe eventually. Gunn himself has previously said during a DC press conference that the movie Blue Beetle is "totally disconnected" from anything, which would make it easy to incorporate both the hero and actor into the future of DC.

The superhero Booster Gold is already confirmed to get a TV series at HBO Max, and as he is a good friend of Blue Beetle, we could imagine that's where we'll eventually see the character next time.