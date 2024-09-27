Report: Blizzard has an Starcraft shooter in development

HQ

While we haven't seen anything new about Blizzard's sci-fi strategy series Starcraft for many years, yesterday during the Xbox Showcase at the Tokyo Games Show it was announced that full versions of Starcraft and Starcraft II would be coming to Xbox and Game Pass, meaning that the three-way fight between Terran, Zerg and Protoss is reigniting the fires of war. And it's going to do so even more.

During his guest appearance on the IGN podcast (timestamp 44:06) to introduce his upcoming book, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed that there is a project in development at Blizzard to make a shooter genre game about Starcraft. The journalist goes further, noting that Dan Hay, who previously served as Executive Director of the Far Cry franchise, is heading up the project.

Neither Microsoft nor Blizzard have confirmed or even commented on the project, but Schreier is one of the few voices with enough credibility in the industry that we should take his words at face value. However, it may still be years before we know more about it.

Would you like a shooter with Starcraft lore?