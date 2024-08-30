Report: Black Myth: Wukong isn't on Xbox because of a Sony exclusivity deal

HQ

Just two months before Black Myth: Wukong was released, it was announced that the Xbox version had been delayed. At the time it was vaguely mentioned that there had been a certification problem, but since then we haven't heard anything. So when will it arrive on Microsoft's console?

That answer is seemingly more complex than we thought and apparently there could be a long delay, because according to Forbes, IGN and Windows Central editor Jez Corden (via Threads) - among others - it's Sony's fault that the game hasn't made it to Xbox. Instead, they claim that Chinese developer Game Science and Sony made an exclusivity deal.

It remains to be seen how long Sony bought exclusivity, because only after that can there be talk of an Xbox version. Neither Microsoft nor Sony have commented on this matter, but we note that Black Myth: Wukong has been a huge success, so this move has definitely been felt by Microsoft.

How do you see this type of deal, should the resources be spent on something else instead, or is it a good approach with third-party exclusives?