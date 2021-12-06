Report: Bioshock will take place in Antarctica in the 1960s

After a bunch of clear indications and hints, Take-Two and 2K Games finally confirmed that a new Bioshock game is in development two years ago. Unfortunately, they didn't want to say much more than that besides that it would continue to be a story-focused game in a memorable and fascinating place. The good news is that we probably won't have to wait much longer for more details about it.

The Last Stand Media founder and former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty claims in the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast that Bioshock 4 is set in a mysterious city in Antarctica some time in the 1960s, which lines up with what I've been told. His sources claim the city is confusingly enough called Borealis and that the developers at Cloud Chamber Studios have been promised the time, budget and latitude to make something that lives up to the series' reputation. Not that those things mean we'll have to wait a long time for official news, as his sources claim the game is still set to launch in 2022. My sources say that that's far from set in stone yet because of the pandemic and their goal of delivering an absolutely amazing game. This still means that we would end up seeing a CG or in-engine trailer for it at The Game Awards next week or sometime early next year.