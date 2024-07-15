Report: Bioshock 4's first image leaks online

HQ

The Bioshock game has been in the works for a long time, long enough that some aren't even sure we'll ever see it. But, if you were looking for signs of life, the first leaked image from the upcoming shooter has made its way to our screens.

Coming from MP1st, this screenshot shows what looks like a tower with a miniature sun at the top of it. Speculation points to it being a lighthouse of some sorts, or it could be a beacon of light and/or heat considering the rumoured arctic setting.

There's also a new shotgun shown in the image. The Richochet Shotgun will likely have the ability to hit multiple targets by having bullets that ping off surfaces or enemies. Some abilities are also shown in the bottom left of the UI but we're not quite sure what they are.

This screenshot comes from a 2021 demo, but it's possible that this was taken at an even earlier stage of development, so this could be different from the final product.