Report: Best Buy will stop selling physical media in 2024

There is absolutely no denying that digitally distributed games are growing and that physical media is declining. And this is happening fast. Now it seems like we are at a tipping point, as a report from The Digital Bits says that the largest American electronic retailer Best Buy has decided to stop selling all physical media, possibly ending it as soon as early 2024.

This includes not only games, but movies on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and music (and more) as well. The decision applies both online and in-store. And it seems like this is only the beginning as another giant - Walmart - is rumoured to move in the same direction, this according to the CEO of Limited Run Games Josh Fairhurst. And he should know a thing or two about this, as his company is specialised in physical video games and collector's editions.

It has been rumoured lately that Nintendo's next console will launch in two versions with one being all-digital 2024, and it was recently leaked that Microsoft is planning an all-digital Xbox Series X next year. Add to this that Sony did an all-digital push with PlayStation 5 Slim just a few days ago - and it seems like physical games might be a thing of the past really soon (which it has been for PC for ages) as the stores won't sell them and the consoles won't play them.

