Report: Battlefield 6 will launch in October

We'll get to meet Battlefield 6 properly tomorrow when the full unveiling of the game happens. It seems like that moment will also be used to present the release date for the game and what amount of money we should be putting aside to snag a copy when that date arrives.

According to often reliable dataminer Bilibil-kun, via Dealabs, the release will actually be quite close and it will follow the recent trend of increasingly expensive video games. The report states that launch is planned for October 10 and that the price tag will be set to €80, so likely £70/$80 too.

It's also noted that there will be two versions of the game at launch, the base copy and the more expensive Phantom Edition that will feature some extra in-game content. We'll know more on this for certain tomorrow, but it does seem like October is going to be a very busy time, as the October 10 date has been seen briefly before on the EA App too.

Needless to say, with Ghost of Yotei, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Little Nightmares 3, and Ninja Gaiden 4 coming up on top of Battlefield 6 in October alone, it might be worth putting some money aside if some of these games take your fancy.