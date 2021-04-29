Report: Battlefield 2021 to be unveiled next week

Both Battlefield: Hardline, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V were unveiled the May before they launched, so it wasn't exactly a giant surprise when rumours started swirling about this year's Battlefield going with the same approach. The only question is when next month?

Well, many of you have probably noticed that DICE and EA have changed the images of Battlefield's social channels to be a neutral black with no number behind it. That's because they'll start teasing the official unveiling set to happen late next week, according to six people I've spoken with. The official unveiling will consist of the classic in-engine footage revealing the game's setting and a couple of other things that are sure to please long-time fans of the series. It'll also prove that some of the rumours that popped up a few months ago were false, so take everything you hear until next week with a pinch of salt.

Stay tuned to DICE and EA's social channels to get a few peaks at what awaits in the coming days.