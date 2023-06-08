Report: Avowed, Fable and Persona 3 remake to be in the Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

Xbox head Phil Spencer has several times teased that we'd get an update from a handful of the big Xbox Game Studios titles unveiled the last few years, so rumours and speculations have been running rampant the lately. Then it's a good thing that some of the most anticipated ones will actually be there.

Because four sources I've spoken with have confirmed that both Avowed and Fable will be shown at the Xbox Games Showcase. These new trailers will as promised not be CG like the ones used to announce the games, but instead give us an indication of what they'll actually look and play like.

The showcase won't just include anticipated first-party games that have been rumoured either, as two of the sources have also told me the long-awaited remake of Persona 3 will be confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase, so we're not just getting western RPGs on Sunday.