Report: Avowed 2 has been canceled as Obsidian wants to focus on a new Fallout game instead

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Several days later, information continues to emerge about the massive layoffs Microsoft announced on Monday. Now that the dust has started to settle, we know that one of the studios hardest hit is Obsidian Entertainment, with 52 employees laid off.

A large portion of these employees were likely working on Avowed 2 - which has now seemingly been been canceled (thanks Game File), as Xbox head Asha Sharma wants to focus more on safer bets. We suspect, however, that many won't be too upset about this, as Bloomberg reports that resources will instead be focused on a new Fallout game.

Yep, the studio that once made Fallout: New Vegas (a game many consider the best in the series) will be entrusted with making a new title. And it's only getting better. According to the report, Josh Sawyer will lead the project - who, as it happens, is the very same person who was behind New Vegas.

Aside from the fact that we obviously regret the layoffs - what do you think about the decision to focus on a new Fallout game instead of an Avowed sequel?