Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Report: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora cannot be installed without an internet connection

A Reddit user who got a copy early reported his difficulty with accessing the title.

We're less than 24 hours away from the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft and Massive's big game that looks like it could be something special, at least on a purely technical level. However, early reports indicate that the game will not install without an active internet connection, despite being predominantly a single player experience.

The problem was reported by a Reddit user who received his game in the mail a few days early, but then couldn't get past the main menu. Sadly, and not very encouraging for those who still bother to buy physical copies of games.

