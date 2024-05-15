Report: Assassin's Creed Shadows will have two expansions

HQ

We've only just had the name revealed for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and yet if a recent leak is to be believed we already know what the price of the base game and DLCs will be.

According to Rainbow Six: Siege leaker Ubisoft_Frax, Assassin's Creed Shadows will have two DLC expansions, which can be bought together in a Season Pass for $/€40 or individually for $/€25. Also, the premium in-game currency Helix is going to be used in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will cost you anywhere between $/€5 and $/€52 depending on how much Helix you want. It can be used for cosmetics and in-game items.





As for the base game, Assassin's Creed Shadows will reportedly cost £59.99. This is interesting, as most AAA titles are now opting for a slightly more expensive basic edition. It's likely we'll get a more expensive edition officially revealed later on, as was the case with Star Wars Outlaws.

What do you think of these alleged prices?