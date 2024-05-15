English
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Report: Assassin's Creed Shadows will have two expansions

Before the game is even out, we might already have an idea on the pricing structure and DLCs.

We've only just had the name revealed for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and yet if a recent leak is to be believed we already know what the price of the base game and DLCs will be.

According to Rainbow Six: Siege leaker Ubisoft_Frax, Assassin's Creed Shadows will have two DLC expansions, which can be bought together in a Season Pass for $/€40 or individually for $/€25. Also, the premium in-game currency Helix is going to be used in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will cost you anywhere between $/€5 and $/€52 depending on how much Helix you want. It can be used for cosmetics and in-game items.


As for the base game, Assassin's Creed Shadows will reportedly cost £59.99. This is interesting, as most AAA titles are now opting for a slightly more expensive basic edition. It's likely we'll get a more expensive edition officially revealed later on, as was the case with Star Wars Outlaws.

What do you think of these alleged prices?

Assassin's Creed Shadows

