Report: Assassin's Creed Red could have the first Assassin protagonist that actually existed

We've barely finished shaking off the desert sand of Assassin's Creed Mirage, and we're already looking ahead to the next big title in the series, which is aimed squarely at the Rising Sun. Assassin's Creed Codename Red (still without an official title) remains a mystery, but we're now hearing strong rumours that this game will feature a female Assassin protag who was also a real-life character.

According to Insider Gaming and its generally reliable sources, Assassin's Creed Red was reportedly inspired by the true story of African samurai Yasuke, a slave freed from Portuguese merchants who was a personal guard of Oda Nobunaga himself, the unifier of Japan known as the Demon King.

This would be only one of the two titular characters, as for the female character, sources have referred to a name, Naoe, which coincides with the name of Naoe Fujibayashi, daughter of the legendary Fujibayashi Nagato (also real), considered to be one of the three greatest shinobi of the Iga Valley.

At the moment there is no official information from Ubisoft to contrast this, but it wouldn't be hard to imagine the appeal in an Assassin's Creed universe story that includes not only ninjas and samurai, but also these historical characters with such extraordinary lives.