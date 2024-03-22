Report: Assassin's Creed Jade is delayed to 2025

HQ

It appears that we might be down one Assassin's Creed release for this year, as even though it is rumoured the famed Assassin's Creed Red will make its appearance later in 2024, Assassin's Creed Jade could be pushed to next year.

That's according to Reuters, which claims that Tencent is prioritising work on its recently released DreamStar. The answer to NetEase's Eggy Party, DreamStar has a lot riding on it for Tencent, and so big-budget titles like Assassin's Creed Jade might need to take a backseat.

The game has reportedly been in development for at least four years. We got a chance to check it out last year, and it did seem like a recognisable Assassin's Creed experience in the palm of your hand. However, given the shifting focus away from sophisticated experiences for easy-to-play games, the game might be sitting on shelves for a while before it's released.