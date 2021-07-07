Report: Assassin's Creed Infinity will be like Fortnite and GTA V

The Assassin's Creed franchise has been very successful from the get-go, but putting a bigger focus on the role-playing elements in Assassin's Creed: Origins soon-to-be four years ago took it to another level. Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla built upon that in the following years both in terms of scope and success, but those are nothing compared to what's coming.

Because the always reliable Jason Schreier has decided to ruin the fun for Ubisoft yet again by elaborating on his claims that the next Assassin's Creed will be another massive shift for the franchise. Both his and my sources say that Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal, the lead developers of Odyssey and Valhalla respectively, have teamed up to make what's appropriately code-named Assassin's Creed Infinity. I say appropriately because the plan right now is that this project will move away from the series' usual philosophy of letting us explore one specific historical setting and instead offer multiple places and eras in the same game. It'll basically take the already big focus on live-service elements to another level by making Infinity an ever-evolving game. You can compare it to how Fortnite's map keeps on evolving or how Grand Theft Auto Online regularly introduces more story, new missions, areas, and such. Infinity might as an example let us explore both France during the revolution and feudal Japan when it launches, before adding India, Spain, or wherever in different periods months and years later. All of them connected via the Animus like a hub.

A spokeswoman for Ubisoft even acknowledges Assassin's Creed Infinity's existence to Bloomberg, but the only detail she wants to confirm is that the project aims to "exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach". Big companies usually refusing to comment on leaks and rumours isn't the only reason for the vague comment, as development is in such an early state that a lot of things can change before we see it. It can be anything from small changes like who the playable characters are or how the combat and parkour systems work to giant stuff like just launching with one historical setting. One thing is absolutely clear, however, and that's the fact that Ubisoft wants to put a heavier focus on live-service elements in Assassin's Creed and make gradual changes instead of having thousands of developers working on one game for years.

How do you think this sounds?