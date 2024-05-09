Report: Assassin's Creed Codename Red to get gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward

HQ

We're fast approaching the big summer showcases. Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase, and Ubisoft Forward will all be taking place next month, and it seems like big reveals are going to be happening at each show.

As per Insider Gaming, Assassin's Creed Codename Red could be one of the headliners at this year's Ubisoft Forward, and we could see gameplay from the upcoming open-world action RPG at the event.

Ubisoft Forward will take place on the 10th of June, and considering Assassin's Creed Codename Red is reported to release towards the end of this year, it would make sense that we'll see gameplay sometime soon, but as always with reports like these do not take them as fact until we see something official.