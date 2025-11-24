Report: Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Remake will launch Q1 2026

HQ

We've heard rumours of the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake for some time now, and yet Ubisoft has still not announced the project. However, it's believed that we could hear more about it very soon, as its release may not be too far away.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake will launch before the 31st of March, 2026. In Ubisoft's recent financial data, the publisher did reveal that it had one unannounced project still set for this financial year, and Insider Gaming believes it to be the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake.

As one of the most beloved AC games outside of the Ezio trilogy, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag seems the perfect choice for a remake. Even if we've heard almost definite confirmation that it's real, though, we're not in the business of counting chickens, and are waiting for an official confirmation before we start going wild.