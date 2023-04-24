Report: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon set to launch in August

HQ

The rumours of a new Armored Core had already been making the rounds for a few years when FromSoftware finally officially announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon at The Game Awards in December, so it wasn't all too surprising when the trailer ended by revealing the game will launch some time this year. We didn't get a specific release window back then, but you can be extremely sure we'll learn more about it in approximately six weeks at the very latest.

Because usually very reliable Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming claims Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch in August. Yours truly heard late-August earlier this month, so Henderson specifically stating it's coming on August 25 sounds very believable.

Considering that's just four months away, you can sure to hear official news about this in the Summer Game Fest stream on June 8 at the latest, as Geoff Keighley has a very good relationship with FromSoftware after debuting trailers for both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring the last few years before he got the honour of announcing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon last December.

How does that date sound to you?