Report: Arm CPUs coming to MacBooks soon

Arm CPUs are coming to MacBooks next year or maybe even in late 2020, according to famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who gave a statement to Macrumors that also mentioned how scissor keyboards will be a part of the MacBook Pro Air lineup, coming in the second quarter of 2020.

The most important thing to note, however, is the use of custom ARM CPUs for MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021. Whether this applies to Pro or Air models, or both, is currently unknown.

This is not the first time rumours of ARM usage has surfaced, as Apple seeks to avoid their dependence on Intel, especially as a few instances of delays in shipping have occurred. Intel admitted that this would happen in 2019, and this year former Apple executive Jean-Louis Gassee stated the same, although he indicated that it would not be without difficulty, over on Mondaynote.

Finally, Kuo also stated that he believes a re-design will happen mid to late 2021.