Report: Apple TV+ loses Apple $1 billion per year

Despite several award-winning productions, Apple TV+ is seemingly not doing well, with an annual loss of around $1 billion per year. This is according to a report from The Information, which points out how Apple has pumped in around $5 billion annually since the service's launch in 2019, which has certainly also given us a lot of really great productions like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Severance, and Masters of the Air, but which have still had difficulty attracting subscribers.

Compared to Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, the service is lagging behind and last year it was reported that Apple TV+ had 45 million subscribers, which is a fraction of the 301 million reported by Netflix in its fourth quarter last year. But despite the headwinds, Apple is soldiering on and continues to invest in the service, even though there have been some cuts.

