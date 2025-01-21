Report: An unannounced Warhammer RPG has been cancelled

HQ

Warhammer has been hitting a bit of an all-time high in recent years. It listed in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100 Index, drawing in more and more business with model sales, and with recent multimedia successes like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and the upcoming Henry Cavill series, it seems now is the time to hop on a Warhammer train. However, not all is well with the IP.

According to a report from MP1st, an RPG in development at Thought Pennies - a studio established in 2020 - has been cancelled. Thought Pennies underwent significant layoffs in 2023 and 2024, with a publisher pulling funding in the latter year.

Developers from Thought Pennies have been rather vague when writing about the game on their LinkedIn profiles, but references to a dark fantasy world point us in the direction of Warhammer. It's likely then, that this game would have been an RPG set in the Age of Sigmar or even Warhammer Fantasy Battles settings, which prove to be overall less popular than Warhammer 40,000.

Despite Age of Sigmar reigniting Warhammer and fantasy, and The Old World bringing Warhammer Fantasy Battles back to us, it seems that it is the time of 40k now, with the upcoming Amazon series, the Secret Level episode, and the most-successful Warhammer game in a long time coming from the setting. Also, we recently had a great RPG in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, too, so check that out if you want to explore the grimdark far future in an RPG.