Report: An Indiana Jones series is being planned for Disney+

HQ

While it does seem like Indiana Jones 5 will be the last time we'll see the iconic archaeologist and adventurer on the big screen, at least for a while, Disney has plans to bring the character that Harrison Ford brought to life to Disney+.

In a new report from Variety, it's said that Disney and Lucasfilm are exploring options for a series based on the franchise, and one that currently has no real plot information whatsoever. This is because nothing has been confirmed or written yet, and as it stands, the two production companies are figuring out how they will handle the project.

While there's always a chance, don't expect Ford to be making an appearance here, as the actor previously publicly declared that the fifth mainline film (which is slated to arrive in 2023) will be his last time donning the iconic hat and whip.